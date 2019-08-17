As Proofpoint (PFPT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Cut by $4.15 Million Its Position; Spirit Of America Management Boosted Position in Qts Realty Trust (QTS)

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $117.15. About 590,403 shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 74,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 818,910 shares traded or 96.73% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc./The (NYSE:WMB) by 20,900 shares to 574,532 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 58,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,439 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 13,822 shares. Granahan Investment Mngmt Inc Ma holds 0.24% or 99,969 shares in its portfolio. 74,800 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 98,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 8 shares. Raymond James has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Swiss Bankshares stated it has 92,883 shares. 5,008 were reported by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Prudential stated it has 528,847 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 8,878 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.