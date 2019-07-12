As Proofpoint (PFPT) Market Valuation Rose, Rgm Capital Upped Position; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Fagan Associates Increased by $422,466 Its Holding

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 16,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 487,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.20M, up from 471,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.11. About 105,932 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 1.48 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. Herren Richard Scott sold $374,400 worth of stock. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lee Robert Darren sold $918,952.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mngmt has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 2,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 3,000 shares. 2,034 are held by Federated Pa. 16,432 were accumulated by Cap Fund Mngmt Sa. Granahan Inv Mngmt Inc Ma reported 0.13% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 18,310 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 13 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 3,394 shares. Westfield Mngmt Com Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Raymond James Serv stated it has 3,507 shares. 80,450 were accumulated by Azimuth Mgmt Limited. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 175,328 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 8,141 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $97.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 228,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972,003 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

