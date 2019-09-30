As Prologis Reit (PLD) Valuation Rose, Agf Investments Has Boosted Stake by $12.11 Million; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shareholder Choate Investment Advisors Has Increased Position

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 194.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 7,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $154.94. About 609,667 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 151,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 520,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.71 million, up from 369,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 2.27M shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Price T Rowe Md has 20.39 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Lincoln National Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 88 shares. Bowen Hanes & Incorporated invested in 19,451 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 133 shares stake. 9.86 million are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 4,338 shares. 13,155 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund. Ima Wealth holds 272 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Great West Life Assurance Can has 983,374 shares. Shelton has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Growth Mgmt Lp accumulated 390,000 shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSEMKT:GSV) by 576,800 shares to 453,400 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 519,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 1.37 million shares to 3.33 million shares, valued at $109.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 15,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,446 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. John G Ullman Associates has 2,000 shares. 15,000 are owned by Barbara Oil. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 7,827 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 505 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc has 12,273 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 1,345 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc has invested 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). North Star Asset Management stated it has 58,835 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry Company has invested 4.88% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 375,706 are owned by Bristol John W And New York. Whitnell & holds 20,396 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth has 2,179 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ledyard Savings Bank has 0.12% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj reported 0.74% stake.