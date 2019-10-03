As Prologis Reit (PLD) Stock Rose, Bourgeon Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.63 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 187,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434.00 million, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $168.03. About 4.82M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 36,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 69,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 760,090 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.91 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (NYSE:FLR) by 13,400 shares to 22,950 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invests Limited has 16,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Gru Inc accumulated 10,608 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 126,065 shares. Brown Advisory has 83,239 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cincinnati Insurance Co owns 140,000 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp invested in 463,821 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0.19% or 247,108 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated invested in 0% or 298 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 22,880 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc has 1.52% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Mackenzie Financial holds 111,986 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.1% or 8.32M shares in its portfolio. Sarasin Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 192,874 shares. L & S Advisors Inc holds 50,610 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.

