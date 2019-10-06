As Prologis Reit (PLD) Stock Rose, Bourgeon Capital Management Cut Position; Udr (UDR) Market Valuation Rose While Rafferty Asset Management Has Trimmed by $325,424 Its Holding

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 7,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 55,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 63,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 960,803 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 36,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 69,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 1.43M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 39,700 shares to 115,154 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $578.30 million for 23.17 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 3,325 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 179,837 shares. Ameritas Prns stated it has 23,139 shares. 15,650 were reported by Paradigm Asset Com Ltd Llc. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 5,389 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Synovus holds 8,322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru reported 0.02% stake. Aew Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 3.33% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.37 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc reported 0.68% stake. Swedbank, a Sweden-based fund reported 2.33M shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.32% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Becker Capital Mgmt owns 2,506 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lasalle Investment Management Secs Ltd Company holds 2.85% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 247,108 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amazon, Home Depot Sign On As Tenants To Multi-Story Seattle Warehouse – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prologis to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results October 15 – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What A SWAN Looks Like: Prologis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 142,732 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 125,000 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.04% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 27,912 shares. Monetary Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 333 shares. Davenport And Com Limited Liability Corp holds 31,895 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alps Incorporated reported 14,269 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department reported 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Ota Lp accumulated 13,159 shares. Private Ocean reported 275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 4.27M shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 600,641 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.05% or 374,417 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Inc invested in 311,524 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UDR to Participate in Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference – Business Wire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “South Arlington apartment complex sells for $75M – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $150.90 million for 23.57 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,050 shares to 193,268 shares, valued at $21.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 54,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).