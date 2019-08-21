As Prologis Reit (PLD) Market Valuation Rose, Agf Investments Lowered by $860,804 Its Holding; Thl Cr (TCRD) Shareholder West Family Investments Has Increased Position by $721,854

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 12,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 369,354 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.58M, down from 381,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 849,117 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 36,448 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.21% stake. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc reported 16,241 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cetera Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 711,867 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd holds 0.24% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 5.94 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 7,668 shares. California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 143,932 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Company, Washington-based fund reported 632 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.39% or 6,238 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests invested 0.29% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 64,445 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 64 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.07% or 38,722 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,450 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 527,680 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $32.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 78,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. Another trade for 1,440 shares valued at $9,648 was made by Giambastiani Edmund P Jr on Wednesday, May 29.