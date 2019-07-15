As Prologis (PLD) Valuation Rose, Presima Cut Position by $4.99 Million; Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Its Transalta (TAC) Stake as Share Value Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Transalta Corp (TAC) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.71 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.60M, down from 5.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Transalta Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 8,606 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 25.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Rev C$125M; 08/05/2018 – Transalta’s Tremblay Cites Desire to Be Closer to Family; 19/04/2018 – TransAlta Declares Dividends; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Net C$66M; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY SHR C$0.26; 21/03/2018 – EthosEnergy Awarded Multi-Million CAD Major Maintenance Contract by TransAlta Corporation; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Sees 2018 Funds From Operations C$750 Million-C$800 Million; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH TRANSALTA, QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 70,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.47M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 383,741 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 98,787 shares to 188,768 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 77,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII).

