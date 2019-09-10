As Prologis (PLD) Valuation Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Has Lowered by $88.79 Million Its Position; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Trimmed Holding

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 1.94 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.92 million, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.27. About 2.78 million shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 1.31M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 25,106 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 13,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 20 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 32,050 shares stake. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd invested in 0.06% or 13,900 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 6,723 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 2.72M shares. London Of Virginia owns 2.57M shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pitcairn stated it has 3,146 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 9,263 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 240,631 shares. Mar Vista Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.68% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 911,705 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn reported 31,080 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 31,889 shares.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,153 shares to 2,339 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Technology Select Sec Etf (XLK) by 9,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $213.26M for 16.41 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $578.85M for 22.38 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,586 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assocs Lp. Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 4,853 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 50,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin invested in 1.64M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.07% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 5,464 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,234 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Northern Corp owns 10.85 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Washington Bank & Trust reported 55,719 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Synovus Fincl Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 7,952 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The California-based Kcm Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).