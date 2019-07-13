As Prologis (PLD) Stock Value Rose, Tiverton Asset Management Has Raised Its Position; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Trimmed Position

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 85.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 35,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 3.07 million shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 82,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,606 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 87,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 976,074 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 18,898 shares to 47,296 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56 million for 18.38 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 132,752 shares to 343,720 shares, valued at $28.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $503,520 worth of stock was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600.