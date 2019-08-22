As Prologis (PLD) Stock Value Rose, Presima Trimmed Stake; Mrj Capital Has Increased Packaging Amer (PKG) Stake

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 206,930 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 70,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.47 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $83.73. About 455,678 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Field & Main Bank holds 1,000 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 12,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,130 shares. Fil Limited has 4 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.02% or 548,191 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd reported 705 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,157 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 28,403 shares. Hightower Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Rech Mngmt reported 312 shares. Jefferies Group Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 70,500 shares. 29,485 were accumulated by D E Shaw Com Incorporated. Southeast Asset Inc invested in 4,643 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 57,578 shares.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 33,187 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,462 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Earnest Partners Limited Liability has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 2.84% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 78,110 are owned by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 365,513 shares. Aew Cap Management Limited Partnership has 1.53 million shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. 4,276 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Service. Goodwin Daniel L has 12,276 shares. Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 7,349 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1,304 shares. Fort Washington Oh owns 21,861 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 168,470 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 36,291 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us reported 13.13% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.51 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

