As Prologis (PLD) Stock Value Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Decreased Its Holding; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Trimmed Target (TGT) Position by $304,160

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 3,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,655 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 48,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 5.16 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 77,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.92 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 1.81M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corecivic Inc by 176,758 shares to 198,588 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 100,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $484.71M for 26.95 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $831.80 million for 13.33 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.