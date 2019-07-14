As Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Lifted Holding by $821,754; Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Lifted Polaris Industries (PII) Position

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, up from 326,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 3.18M shares traded or 42.33% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96M, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 555,036 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Polaris declares $0.61 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris: Cool Product Portfolio But Terrible Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Polaris Industries Offers an Earnings Beat and Raise – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Slingshot Celebrates “National Stick Shift Day” With Nationwide Stick Shift Lessons – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 13,439 shares to 943,868 shares, valued at $36.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 23,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,237 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 3.11M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.05% or 19,715 shares. United Advisers Ltd holds 223,826 shares. Selway Asset stated it has 14,397 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 133,388 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 4,252 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 3,870 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Loudon Inv Limited Co has invested 1.56% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Fjarde Ap invested 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Brinker Cap holds 9,361 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 9,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.61% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 2.35M are held by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.21% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.02 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,464 shares. Lpl Ltd Co holds 59,038 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 6,379 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sarasin Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.35% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 9,603 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsr Ltd. Consolidated Investment Group Inc Limited Liability owns 1.04% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 29,000 shares. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 0.59% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.94 million shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 122,109 were reported by Natixis Advsrs L P. Davis Selected Advisers owns 0.12% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 347,998 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership reported 4,419 shares.