As Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $437,573; Sun Life Financial Boosted Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holding by $951,876

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 6,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 3.07 million shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 2604.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 79,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 10.22 million shares traded or 4.61% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 27,994 shares to 6,566 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 11,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,054 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. On Monday, January 28 Thompson Mark E sold $249,700 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 18,510 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 3,505 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com holds 0.05% or 216,081 shares. Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Smith Howard Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 214,285 shares. Moreover, One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 51,652 shares. Private Trust Communication Na stated it has 0.06% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 96,128 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,660 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 197,934 shares. Grp Inc owns 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 496,865 shares. Gideon Cap Inc reported 39,594 shares. Da Davidson & Com owns 51,877 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 261,866 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Asset One has invested 0.84% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Incorporated owns 1.16M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.18% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 20.74M shares. The Illinois-based Alley Ltd has invested 0.64% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cap Impact Limited Liability Corp holds 1.11% or 42,812 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And invested in 107 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,464 shares stake. Moreover, Cambridge Communication has 1.27% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). American Natl Registered Investment Advisor stated it has 10,410 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 2,234 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.08% or 7.15M shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.64M shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

