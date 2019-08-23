As Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose, Holder Consolidated Investment Group Trimmed Its Position by $710,000; Constellation Brands Inv (STZ) Stock Value Declined While Investment House Has Upped Position by $1.30 Million

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inv (STZ) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 7,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 17,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.46. About 571,979 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $81.74. About 1.45 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Lc holds 0.03% or 166,867 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell has 186,484 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 12,569 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 410,637 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spirit Of America New York has 1.07% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 101,738 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 13,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 762,426 shares. 1.30M were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Com. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.21% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0.52% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 529 are held by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company. Ftb holds 1,150 shares. Waterfront Cap holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 120,000 shares. 4,742 were accumulated by Bank & Trust.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $591.81M for 21.97 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Management Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.05% or 207,326 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.27% or 6,412 shares. 400,203 were reported by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Advisory Alpha Limited Com reported 3 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argent Trust Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,366 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dupont Mngmt reported 0.46% stake. Shapiro Management Ltd has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,850 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 0.2% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Central Commercial Bank & Tru Com holds 17,714 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Provise Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,400 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

