As Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Trimmed Holding; G (GIII) Stake Raised by New Amsterdam Partners Llc

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.04 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 1.56M shares traded or 72.04% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 60,345 shares to 32,610 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 15,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,035 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 95,202 shares. Comerica State Bank owns 0.01% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 42,871 shares. Cwm Limited Company owns 596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 11,958 shares. Blackrock stated it has 6.24 million shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.11% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Zacks Inv holds 36,665 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.8% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 278,861 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 191,602 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 2.62 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Com owns 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 6,258 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 76,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,007 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md.

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Exxon Mobil, Mallinckrodt, gold stocks – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Report Q2 Results: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “G-III Apparel +3.5% post Q2 mixed results, revised FY2020 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Morris Goldfarb Starts Buying Shares Of G-III Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 207,921 were reported by Grassi. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 12,016 shares. Cetera Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Signature Inv Advsr Limited Liability has invested 2.08% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 51 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc has invested 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 7,495 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 0.86% or 218,000 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.14% or 955,870 shares. 124,893 are owned by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. Ent Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 204 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated stated it has 526,484 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.07% or 2.24M shares. 7,502 are owned by Creative Planning. World holds 0.09% or 5.20 million shares in its portfolio.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.