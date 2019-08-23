As Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose, Bragg Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $602,506; As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Price Rose, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Increased by $3.09 Billion Its Position

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 35,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 101,874 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 billion, up from 66,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.99. About 110,758 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 19/04/2018 – lmagin Medical Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement; 28/03/2018 – FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Cynata’s Lead Cymerus™ MSC Product, CYP-001; 17/04/2018 – Delphi Announces Adoption of Advance Notice By-Law; 09/04/2018 – Revival Gold to Attend European Gold Forum and Idaho Investor Days; 23/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MORPHOSYS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NASDAQ IPO THROUGH AN ADS OFFERING AND EXERCISE OF THE UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL ADSS, LEADING TO TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF USD 239; 23/03/2018 – Jamba, Inc. Announces Expected Receipt of Nasdaq Letter; 19/04/2018 – Titan Mining Announces Closing of Credit Facility and Management Appointment; 16/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT ZS.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 03/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy Names Eric B. Blashford asChief Operating Officer; 30/05/2018 – comScore to Re-list on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 1, 2018

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 8,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 40,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 32,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.73. About 522,903 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nasdaq uses AI to spot stock-market abuse – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Completes Divestiture of BWise to SAI Global – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Nasdaq (NDAQ) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Raymond James Associates has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 173,813 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 9,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 575,149 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Com reported 17,468 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.88M shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.13% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Contravisory Mgmt Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 4,596 shares. Principal Fincl Group owns 171,184 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 350,810 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass State Bank holds 0.06% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 11,218 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 3,898 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Delta Cap Llc reported 0.17% stake.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (Call) (IWM) by 3,350 shares to 6,150 shares, valued at $94.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 46,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,138 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc.