As Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped Its Stake by $3.54 Million; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock Value Rose While Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Raised Stake by $5.11 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 49,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 868,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.47M, up from 818,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.11. About 1.24M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 704.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 154,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 577,003 shares traded or 62.87% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 12,785 shares to 37,193 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,902 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,398 shares to 112,677 shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.