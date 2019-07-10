As Prologis (PLD) Stock Price Rose, Security Capital Research & Management Has Raised by $2.19 Million Its Position; As Dover Corp. (DOV) Valuation Rose, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered by $2.32 Million Its Holding

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 1.81 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 865,326 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muzinich &, a New York-based fund reported 2,987 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 1,979 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd has 0.04% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 152,600 shares. Sg Americas Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 9,354 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd has 9,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Conning Inc has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 13,601 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Quadrant Capital Mngmt Llc holds 22,615 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Co owns 51 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.04% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Vanguard Incorporated holds 82.47 million shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd has 125,000 shares.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,425 shares to 27,900 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 266,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,405 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. 2,184 shares valued at $196,713 were sold by Kosinski Anthony K on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 12,363 shares valued at $1.08M was sold by Kloosterboer Jay L. Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Korea Corp reported 192,955 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 99,687 shares. Stanley has invested 1.28% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc holds 49,499 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 1.32 million are held by Wedge Cap L LP Nc. 67,398 were accumulated by Cipher L P. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.05% or 143,488 shares. Montag A Associates, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,205 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership owns 32,426 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Commerce Limited Com holds 0.2% or 636,803 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 5,732 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 284,747 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc owns 1.02M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.04% or 18,556 shares.

