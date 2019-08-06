As Prologis (PLD) Stock Price Rose, Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Cut by $1.78 Million Its Holding; Main Street Research Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Stake by $894,740 as Share Price Rose

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC SAYS AWARE OF FACEBOOK DATA ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook regulatory risk is higher after big data leak, says analyst; 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, for its part, has admitted it failed to adequately curtail abuse of its systems and has made changes to its policies and advertising systems; 01/05/2018 – Match Drops After Facebook Announces Dating Features — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s PR Chief Walks Political Tightrope; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK SHOWED WILLINGNESS TO BE MORE TRANSPARENT ABOUT THE ALGORITHMS IT USES TO CONNECT USERS; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Forming Chip Unit: Report — MarketWatch

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 2.63 million shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $588.91M for 21.14 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,377 shares to 98,599 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.