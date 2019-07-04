As Prologis (PLD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased Position; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Declined, Cls Investments Has Lowered Position by $628,862

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 2,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,695 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 9,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 63,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.27 million, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 1.15 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 103,705 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $98.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 324,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.72 million for 26.82 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year's $0.71 per share. PLD's profit will be $485.72 million for 26.82 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.67 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 16,403 shares to 45,671 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.