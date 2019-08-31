As Prologis (PLD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bailard Has Cut by $524,193 Its Position; Loudon Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by $4.89 Million as Valuation Rose

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 7,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 70,122 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 77,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.57 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 76.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 17,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 749,461 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 123,100 shares to 156,100 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 20,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1,200 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 202,220 shares in its portfolio. 1.49 million are owned by Massachusetts Financial Communication Ma. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corp holds 177,911 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.16% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Prudential holds 1.64 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.6% or 666,700 shares. 35,596 are owned by Phocas Financial. Alley Com Lc holds 0.64% or 30,280 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amer International Grp reported 249,113 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $580.78M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH) by 100,501 shares to 149,176 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).