As Prologis (PLD) Shares Rose, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Raised Holding by $480,000; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $441,000 as Valuation Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 823,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.92M, up from 817,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Income Fund by 85,996 shares to 449,378 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Com accumulated 241,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 13,744 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corporation. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 165,198 shares. Tobam holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 199,995 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.25% stake. Lumina Fund Limited Liability holds 15,000 shares. Cannell Peter B invested in 418,361 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested in 80,560 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clark Cap Group Inc holds 1.12% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.08% or 213,606 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Veritable LP holds 0.16% or 172,453 shares.

