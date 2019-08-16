As Prologis (PLD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Boosted Holding; Celgene (CELG) Position Held by Bluefin Trading Llc

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 4,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 15,291 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 10,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.3. About 1.23 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 68,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 1.46M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 169,870 shares to 15,130 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc by 170,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,900 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “bluebird’s (BLUE) Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Tops Q2 EPS by 23c, Raises Gudiance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene and the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America Bring MS MindShift Initiative and â€œBrain Bulbâ€ Hot Air Balloon to Festival to Raise Awareness of Multiple Sclerosis and Brain Health – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers accumulated 0.2% or 7,437 shares. Pictet Natl Bank And Tru Limited has invested 1.5% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 243,861 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc accumulated 2,200 shares. Intact Inv Inc owns 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,600 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc reported 33,204 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corp owns 26,343 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.70M shares. Utah Retirement owns 132,611 shares. Ims has 6,695 shares. Winch Advisory Services Llc reported 1,018 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York-based Lvw Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Millennium Management Limited Company has invested 0.38% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Capital Fund Sa invested in 0.11% or 197,750 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 42,018 shares. Yhb Investment holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 29,679 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.21% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Sun Life Fin accumulated 0.02% or 1,075 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Brinker has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 12,775 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fjarde Ap accumulated 199,746 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tcw Gp holds 0.11% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 161,826 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.15% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.04M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 2.19 million shares stake. D E Shaw Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 46,091 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma accumulated 1.49 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.19% stake.