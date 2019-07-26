As Prologis (PLD) Shares Rose, Sabal Trust Co Boosted Its Stake; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding Maintained by Guardian Capital Advisors Lp

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 14,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 389,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.01 million, up from 374,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.13. About 1.39M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,668 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.38M, up from 450,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.52. About 485,977 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 20/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL INC TCLa.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND AUM UP 0.2%; 23/05/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV TO VISIT NORTH KOREA ON MAY 31 – RBC CITES FOREIGN MINISTRY; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 13/03/2018 – RBC Sees Risks Skewed to Downside for China’s GDP Growth (Video); 16/04/2018 – OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG POST.Vl : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 09/03/2018 – ESURE GROUP PLC ESUR.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 275P FROM 250P; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Businessman Trotsenko eyes stake in Russia’s Globaltrans-RBC; 25/04/2018 – Horizn Knowledge Platform Capabilities That Facilitate RBC’s Digital Activation Strategy Recognized By Celent With A Model

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,095 shares to 1,620 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,906 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Registered Inv Advisor Inc accumulated 10,410 shares. Miles Capital, a Iowa-based fund reported 21,964 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 50,266 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.19% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). First Republic reported 0.58% stake. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Mgmt Llp has invested 0.76% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 13,079 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 272 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has 5,905 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Whittier Company owns 0.13% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 60,335 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Corp has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Royal London Asset Management invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Zeke Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 7,747 shares. 309,402 are owned by Echo Street Mgmt Lc. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 9.97 million shares.