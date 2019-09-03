As Prologis (PLD) Shares Rose, Lenox Wealth Management Has Cut by $1.30 Million Its Holding; First United Bank Trust Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Raised as Market Value Declined

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 80.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 18,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 4,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 22,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 37,851 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 481,831 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 50,266 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 2,234 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.64M shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited reported 180,690 shares stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bailard holds 70,122 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 82,707 were accumulated by Rampart Management Communication Ltd Liability. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 36,659 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cincinnati Finance holds 1.71% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 590,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 3,069 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cincinnati Ins has 0.28% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 550,780 were reported by Fil Ltd. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 0% or 3,252 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10,522 shares to 10,644 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY) by 116,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mbs (MBB).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $581.44 million for 22.39 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Company reported 75,544 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Hamlin Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 493,412 shares. Professional Advisory Service stated it has 11,392 shares. Advisory Ser holds 0.33% or 20,750 shares in its portfolio. Int Grp Incorporated owns 6.31 million shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 72,054 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. First Foundation has 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgestream Partners LP invested in 12,250 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 17,251 shares. Price Michael F has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carlson Cap Mgmt invested in 8,847 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Community Bankshares Na reported 1.91% stake. Moreover, Winslow Asset Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,456 shares. Hl Financial Svcs accumulated 739,723 shares.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares to 15,362 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).