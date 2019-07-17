As Prologis (PLD) Shares Rose, Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Lowered by $1.31 Million Its Holding; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Philip Morris International (PM) as Stock Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 9,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 66,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 56,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 2.44 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 18,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80 million, down from 196,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 3.16M shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (NYSE:MSA) by 8,762 shares to 27,232 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

