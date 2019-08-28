As Prologis (PLD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted Holding; Energy Income Partners Increases Position in Mplx LP (MPLX)

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 720,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.90M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 490,645 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 217,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 906,303 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.25 million, up from 688,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 178,146 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 103,604 shares to 91,852 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 10,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,503 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 1.02M shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 36,649 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Westwood Gru has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 12,578 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 189 shares. Los Angeles Equity Inc owns 1.16M shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Lc has 8,300 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa reported 143,932 shares. 6.04 million were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp. 32,492 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company. Invesco Limited invested in 10.93 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Duff Phelps Inv Management Communication reported 1.60M shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.2% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 140,542 shares. Fiduciary Co has 64,606 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Stocks Offer a High Forward Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MPLX LP (MPLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MPLX: Still Bullish On This 8% Yielding MLP Despite Q2 Miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Utility Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont holds 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 327 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 436 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 6,585 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Destination Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 5,929 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.02% or 9,247 shares. Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 691,147 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Brookfield Asset Mngmt invested 1.09% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Bessemer Group holds 14,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate reported 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fmr Lc invested in 336,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Barnett owns 0.2% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 10,670 shares. Somerset Gp Ltd has 0.28% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 10,000 shares.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 57,527 shares to 6.05 million shares, valued at $148.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,731 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. 18,800 shares were bought by Peiffer Garry L., worth $513,259 on Friday, August 9. Heminger Gary R. also bought $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares.