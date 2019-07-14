As Prologis (PLD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lowered Holding; 13D Management Has Increased Trinity Inds (TRN) Position by $456,393; Valuation Declined

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 49,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.34M, down from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 3.18M shares traded or 42.33% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 21,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 534,520 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 512,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 954,740 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY TOTAL EPS ABOUT $0.95 TO $1.20 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 25/05/2018 – GATX, TRINITY RAIL AMEND SUPPLY PACT TO EXTEND TO DEC. 31, 2023; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INTRODUCES SPIN-OFF CO. NAME OF ARCOSA,,:; 07/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Trinity Mirror PLC (TNI.LN) Now RCH.LN; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – ON MARCH 15, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED WAREHOUSE LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND AVAILABILITY OF FACILITY THROUGH MARCH 15, 2021; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – ALSO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HILTON LOS CABOS BEACH & GOLF RESORT, PURCHASE PRICE NOT DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,638 are held by Mirae Asset Invs Limited. Bridges Invest Inc has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 225 are held by Earnest Prtn Limited Company. Moreover, Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 0.05% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Tctc Ltd Com has 0.7% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Greenwood Gearhart invested 1.1% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 370,918 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). California Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Metropolitan Life reported 42,159 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 386,841 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 44,991 shares.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Downtrodden Stocks to Fish From the Bottom – Investorplace.com” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trinity Industries Is Worth About $15 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.71 million for 25.98 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 45,705 shares to 527,631 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 9,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FreightWaves Secures $20 Million In Series B Funding From Corporate And Strategic Investors – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis +2.9% after forecast boost – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Prologis to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results July 16 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Prologis Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis: A Low Risk Play On E-Commerce – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mngmt owns 4,853 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc (Wy) holds 1.29% or 13,389 shares. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Anchor Cap Advsrs Llc stated it has 3,934 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dana Invest Advisors invested in 0.62% or 183,855 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Farmers Bancorp owns 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.75% or 488,985 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 0.08% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.54 million shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,435 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 78,110 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 180,690 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 0.02% or 23,942 shares.