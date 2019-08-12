As Prologis (PLD) Share Value Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Lowered Its Position by $357,414; Starboard Value LP Trimmed Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $88.13 Million; Market Value Declined

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15M shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 5,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 165,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, down from 170,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 2.79 million shares traded or 26.51% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,397 shares to 134,889 shares, valued at $22.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.00 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Fincl Corporation has invested 0.26% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.61% or 711,867 shares. 138,669 were reported by Moody Retail Bank Trust Division. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 9.43M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Waratah Cap Advsr Limited invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 36,688 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thomas White Limited reported 19,465 shares. Moreover, Rothschild And Company Asset Management Us has 0.56% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 722,384 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Griffin Asset Management Inc owns 5,905 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 4,462 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Trust Company has 1.27% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Swiss State Bank reported 2.10 million shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 25.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.