As Prologis (PLD) Share Price Rose, Pacific Heights Asset Management Decreased Position by $1.78 Million; Scopus Asset Management LP Has Boosted Ingersoll (IR) Stake

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 300.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 406,531 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.89 million, up from 101,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $121.24. About 421,762 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 375,157 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 321,590 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Gotham Asset Limited Company holds 0.03% or 27,277 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 3,072 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.08% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.54M shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Blair William And Il owns 6,795 shares. Scotia Inc has invested 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4,908 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 826,907 shares stake. Intact Inc has 0.15% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.62% or 868,241 shares in its portfolio. 8,500 are owned by Anson Funds Lp. Cetera Advsrs Lc owns 4,148 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 443,672 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $580.78 million for 22.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $82.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE).