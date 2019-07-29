As Prologis (PLD) Share Price Rose, Holder Adelante Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $5.35 Million; Agf Investments America Increases Position in Honeywell International (HON)

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,686 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 41,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.62. About 1.18 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 75,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.41 million, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 1.41 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York holds 0.07% or 219,300 shares. 13,000 are owned by Eventide Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Bokf Na reported 71,410 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 309,402 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl owns 204 shares. Moreover, Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca has 0.35% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 416,045 shares. Stifel reported 0.19% stake. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Phocas Financial has 0.26% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 2,435 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Co. Service Automobile Association invested in 0.04% or 202,220 shares. Quadrant Capital Management Lc owns 22,615 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.65M shares. Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 70,855 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27,582 shares to 303,710 shares, valued at $137.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.98M for 22.17 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.37M shares. 137,507 were reported by Utah Retirement. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,240 shares. 1St Source Bankshares holds 1.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 128,310 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 5.11M shares. Smith Moore And, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,451 shares. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management stated it has 28,115 shares. Moreover, Northstar has 0.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,143 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.24M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Joel Isaacson & Lc holds 4,440 shares. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,314 shares. Spinnaker invested in 0.12% or 7,612 shares. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 0.84% or 1.19M shares.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22,208 shares to 14,647 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,943 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).