As Prologis (PLD) Share Price Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Stake; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Holding in American Elec Pwr (AEP) Has Boosted by $5.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 64,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,608 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14 million, up from 152,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 1.67 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 217,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 906,303 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.25M, up from 688,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 1.52 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 21,238 shares to 236,867 shares, valued at $26.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 63,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,799 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has invested 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Axa accumulated 885,675 shares. Aew Ltd Partnership invested in 3.14% or 1.53M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.2% or 33,059 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.08% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Td Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 192,831 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc stated it has 145,412 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 1.30M shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America stated it has 3.72% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 365,513 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 0.39% or 6,238 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 54,130 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 16,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Whittier reported 0.13% stake. 19,465 were reported by Thomas White.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,200 were accumulated by Texas Yale Cap Corp. 23,167 are held by Jump Trading. Lifeplan Fincl Grp has 0.04% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 824 shares. Smith Moore And holds 0.12% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 5,851 shares. The California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited reported 26,278 shares. Homrich & Berg invested 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 15,862 are held by Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Co. Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 5,750 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 45 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.29% or 5.33M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares accumulated 0.06% or 4,444 shares. 7,971 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsrs. Private Wealth Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Oppenheimer Asset reported 799 shares stake.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Releases 2019 Corporate Accountability Report – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Electric Power plans to sell 14M equity units – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workday Inc (WDAY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DTE vs. AEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.