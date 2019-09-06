As Prologis (PLD) Market Value Rose, Sabal Trust Co Has Lifted by $1.02 Million Its Holding; Donaldson Capital Management Has Boosted Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake by $336,688; Market Value Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 1,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 35,306 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 33,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $206.7. About 309,401 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 14,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 389,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.01M, up from 374,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 658,602 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 246,168 shares to 2,958 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,533 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

