As Prologis (PLD) Market Valuation Rose, Adams Express Company Boosted Its Position; As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Share Price Declined, Moon Capital Management Raised by $140.65 Million Its Position

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 5,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 137,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40B, up from 131,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 125,947 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 24,500 shares as the company's stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 242,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.42M, up from 218,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 754,606 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 100 shares to 1,765 shares, valued at $367.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 3,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,113 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 800 shares to 11,197 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,600 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF).