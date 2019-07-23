As Prologis Common (PLD) Shares Rose, Holder Twin Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wealth Architects Trimmed Stake

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $139.2. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Common (PLD) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 48,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, down from 193,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.52. About 1.60 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp 1 Com/1 Pfd Rt (NYSE:DOV) by 6,520 shares to 112,160 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares to 168,843 shares, valued at $21.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

