As Prologis Com (PLD) Shares Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Upped Position by $356,748; Hartline Investment Raised Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 1.15 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 107,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $141.15. About 10.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Prologis (PLD) Said in Talks to Buy Black Creek’s IPT for $4 Billion – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 0.62% or 868,241 shares. Gotham Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% stake. Hgk Asset Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,848 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fmr Ltd holds 20.74M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 5,500 were reported by Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Meristem Family Wealth Lc owns 3,220 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.21% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 15,291 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.19% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Zeke Cap Advisors Llc holds 0.05% or 7,747 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.14% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.69% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 1.13 million shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Co Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 3.89M shares. Generation Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 238,006 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. 20.42M were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 2.48M are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Lathrop Investment Management has invested 5.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quinn Opportunity Prtn reported 2,000 shares. Fisher Asset owns 19.44M shares. Shikiar Asset Inc holds 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 7,550 shares. Hallmark has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 4.34% or 193,673 shares. 11,109 are owned by Copeland Cap Management Lc. Robecosam Ag invested in 219,424 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity holds 4.14% or 6.31M shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Llc holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 476,286 shares.