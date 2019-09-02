As Prologis Com (PLD) Market Valuation Rose, Fisher Asset Management Has Trimmed by $726,898 Its Holding; Eog Res (EOG) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Cut Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 3,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 7,431 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, down from 11,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 10,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 113,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.86M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,934 shares to 41,471 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,254 shares. 4,870 are held by Bbva Compass Natl Bank. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 22,489 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 42 shares. Hallmark Cap Management holds 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 4,835 shares. Riverpark Llc reported 15,839 shares. Us-based Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hudock accumulated 242 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 8,304 shares. 10,184 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jcic Asset holds 2.11% or 55,699 shares in its portfolio. Madison Invest Hldgs Inc has 244,002 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 6,168 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has 9,310 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $701.16 million for 14.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.66 million shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $265.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc Com by 33,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc Adr (NASDAQ:JD).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $580.78M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,952 are held by Synovus Fin Corp. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,550 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amica Retiree Tru owns 6,238 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 94 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company stated it has 453,238 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0.05% or 83,472 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Dana Advsr has 0.62% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 183,855 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.04% or 12,974 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Archford Capital Strategies has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Mackay Shields Lc, New York-based fund reported 130,171 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 16,896 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bb&T has invested 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).