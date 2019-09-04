As Prologics (PLD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake; Spf Beheer Bv Holding in Ppg Industries (PPG) Has Upped as Share Value Rose

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $84.57. About 1.85M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 6,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 720,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.31M, up from 714,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 847,482 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc The (NYSE:TJX) by 316,196 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $80.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc by 147,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,809 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8,505 shares to 5,990 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,612 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

