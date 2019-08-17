As Prologics (PLD) Stock Rose, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Upped Position; Troy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Altria Group (MO) Position as Shares Declined

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 4.02 million shares traded or 78.26% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,200 shares to 94,674 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Glob Investors holds 5,540 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.12% or 34,568 shares in its portfolio. Barton Investment Management reported 6,740 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Broderick Brian C accumulated 3,746 shares. Legacy Private Tru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Garde Capital Inc holds 6,626 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 7,037 were reported by Meristem Family Wealth Llc. Timber Creek Management Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Logan Inc stated it has 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 703,256 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 849,471 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,795 shares to 5,587 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,074 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Inc has invested 1.37% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Hartford Inv accumulated 0.29% or 142,673 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 3.17M shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 4,285 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 45,624 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Gradient Invests Lc has 4,129 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Advisors reported 0.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Thomas White Limited invested in 19,465 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Asset Mngmt One invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 122,623 shares. The California-based Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 0.11% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 124,893 shares.