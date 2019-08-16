As Progressive (PGR) Valuation Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Raised Position by $668,880; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position by $14.34 Million; Valuation Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 512,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.18M, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 7.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 1.10 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, UNIT OF BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE HEALTH, CONTINUES TO HAVE 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Progressive (PGR) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 27,165 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 17,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Progressive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.59M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 135,213 shares stake. Us Fincl Bank De has 4,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Aqr Cap Mgmt reported 822,884 shares. Private Mgmt Group Inc has 621,551 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 23,798 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Parametrica Mgmt reported 7,096 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 79 shares. Brigade Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 555,000 shares. 3,900 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Liability Corp. 73,380 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 54,660 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.61 million shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 325,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 7.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JACK).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 397,841 were accumulated by Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com. Wendell David Associate invested in 0.06% or 5,228 shares. Markel Corp reported 467,000 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.85% or 3.44M shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 5,345 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 40,552 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 3.48% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 249,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 7.77 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 115,035 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 300,000 shares. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd owns 135,378 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 45,248 shares.