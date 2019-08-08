As Progressive (PGR) Valuation Rose, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Increased Position; Shamrock Asset Management Cut Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Position as Shares Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 6.18M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 44.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 172,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 565,362 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.76 million, up from 392,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.79. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Basic Materials E (IYM) by 3,500 shares to 9,880 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Communication Services Spdr by 61,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,405 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Chevy Chase invested in 0.16% or 487,174 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brookstone Cap Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 6,255 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 27,482 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.22% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sun Life owns 994 shares. 3,375 were accumulated by North Star Invest Mgmt Corp. 1.04 million were reported by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Woodmont Counsel Limited Company invested in 3,150 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 10,537 are owned by Ironwood Limited Com. Suntrust Banks holds 35,041 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T has 38,123 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5.50 million shares.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) by 10,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. $852,294 worth of stock was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by KEYES KEVIN.