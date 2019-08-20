As Progressive (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Inverness Counsel Has Increased Its Position; Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut Position in Perkinelmer (PKI) by $491,712

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 5,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 338,406 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.64M, down from 343,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 391,180 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 PerkinElmer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 20/03/2018 – BIRAC and PerkinElmer Sign Letter of Intent to Promote India-Led Startups and Innovations; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Appoints James Mock As Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – PERKINELMER BUYS SHANGHAI SPECTRUM INSTRUMENTS CO.,; 11/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Expects Proceeds From Sale of the Notes Will Be About EUR297.4 Million; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q REV. $644.0M, EST. $619.2M; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – ANDY WILSON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD; 06/04/2018 – PerkinElmer to Hold Earnings Call on Monday, April 30, 2018

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 38,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 713,297 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.42M, up from 675,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.91. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12 are held by Sageworth Trust. Citigroup accumulated 357,796 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 220,227 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Co has invested 1.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il accumulated 163,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 210,688 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 154,900 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 2.46% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 17.32 million shares. Bollard Gru Ltd holds 311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,760 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Com. Ima Wealth accumulated 0% or 71 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 13,131 shares to 143,746 shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,437 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PKI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 104.21 million shares or 1.03% less from 105.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 6,849 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Guyasuta Inv Advisors Inc has 12,305 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv invested in 18,150 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 786,691 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 29,106 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Franklin Resource holds 0% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 5,497 shares. Morgan Stanley has 299,143 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 13,370 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank holds 19,928 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 167,929 shares. 4,517 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com. Wade G W & invested in 0.04% or 4,546 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 527,894 shares.

