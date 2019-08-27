As Progressive (PGR) Share Value Rose, Nordea Investment Management Ab Cut Position by $13.68 Million; Nli International Has Lowered Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $12.46 Million

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 97,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 52,150 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 149,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.46. About 110,177 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Progressive (PGR) by 49.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 190,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 197,025 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, down from 387,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Progressive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 143,231 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 14.96 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) by 14,977 shares to 280,219 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 148,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 53,970 shares to 292,490 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 39,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.