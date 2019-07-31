As Progressive (PGR) Share Price Rose, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lifted by $1.56 Million Its Position; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $2.33 Million as Valuation Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 21,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,715 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94M, up from 130,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 716,692 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,729 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, up from 133,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 4.11M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity. Charney M Jeffrey also sold $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, January 30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,422 shares to 30,489 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 465,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 7,815 shares to 363,010 shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,259 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.