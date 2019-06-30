As Progressive (PGR) Market Value Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Upped Position; Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Lifted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Progressive (PGR) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,165 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 17,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Progressive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 7.80M shares traded or 172.62% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch Assoc In holds 0.11% or 1,674 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Schwartz Inv Counsel has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 3.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 2.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cetera Advisor Ltd Co owns 279,172 shares. 10,157 were accumulated by Fosun Intl Ltd. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rwwm invested in 1,336 shares. King Wealth has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 50,000 shares. Boyar Asset Management holds 1,219 shares. Rowland Comm Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 47,972 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Btr Cap Mgmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 98,778 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs, Japan-based fund reported 15,590 shares.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8,178 shares to 341 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 105,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,140 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since January 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.24 million activity. $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30. Snyder Barbara R bought 292 shares worth $19,663. Sauerland John P also sold $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 13,119 shares to 124,632 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,104 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc accumulated 4.85 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 966,445 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 132,650 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bridges Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Field & Main Bank & Trust holds 75 shares. Cookson Peirce And Company has invested 0.87% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 5,227 were accumulated by Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Company LP has invested 0.79% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ativo Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 8,064 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca reported 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 154,900 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cornerstone Advsr owns 2,599 shares. Columbus Circle has invested 0.47% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 2.12 million were reported by Glob Invsts.