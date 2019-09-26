As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Valuation Rose, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Upped by $1.04 Million Its Stake; Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Raised Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 103.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 13,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 25,936 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.02. About 205,498 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 15,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 378,862 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

