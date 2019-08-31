As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Cut Position; F&V Capital Management Boosted Conagra Foods (CAG) Stake by $3.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.64M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,375 shares to 81,223 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,373 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,496 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 21,231 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pitcairn has 18,034 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Company Tn holds 0% or 851 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 917 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Conning invested in 9,316 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 1,700 shares stake. Optimum Advisors reported 1,307 shares stake. Moreover, Westfield Com Limited Partnership has 0.68% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). City Com accumulated 18,528 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research accumulated 0.07% or 8,200 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 0.09% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bessemer Grp Inc reported 19,454 shares stake. Oakworth Capital invested in 7,138 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of stock was bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JANA Partners Enters Axalta (AXTA), Callaway Golf (ELY) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 4,011 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 155 shares. Eagle Asset reported 0.42% stake. Cortland Associates Mo owns 3,744 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Speece Thorson Grp reported 2.56% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tt Intl reported 124,160 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 619,175 shares. Barbara Oil Com holds 0.5% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,424 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Principal Financial Gru Inc reported 4.07M shares stake. Madison Holding has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.04% or 34,136 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 13,628 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares to 85,847 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $733.38 million for 14.92 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.