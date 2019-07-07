As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Lowered Position; O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Barbara Oil Company Has Lowered Stake by $776,000

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $386.04. About 283,376 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,064 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 12,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.84M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 20.58 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Reaction History: O’Reilly Automotive, 60.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.8% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly: Putting The Pedal To The Metal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72M. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). France-based Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). B Riley Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 1,147 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 65,693 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.2% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 21,412 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 54,129 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Ipswich Invest Mgmt has 0.15% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Btim holds 0.07% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 13,030 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 16,182 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.13% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Amp Cap Limited holds 0.12% or 55,840 shares. Vontobel Asset Management holds 0.99% or 308,032 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 348,249 shares. Pension Ser has 0.2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 707,069 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Asset owns 6,313 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ajo LP holds 26,470 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 13,169 shares. Pinnacle Assocs has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 35,841 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Confluence Inv Mngmt Llc holds 1.88% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 1.54 million shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation owns 158,855 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company reported 71,785 shares. 1.51 million are owned by Century. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.11 million shares. Tt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 124,160 shares. Natixis accumulated 359,684 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. The insider Charney M Jeffrey sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20M. 12,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P. Barbagallo John A also sold $2.94M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25.