As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Valuation Rose, Oakmont Has Raised Position by $8.41 Million; Wagner Bowman Management Raised Public Storage (PSA) Holding by $355,500 as Valuation Rose

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.77. About 3.35 million shares traded or 16.46% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $244.71. About 476,133 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank holds 2.44M shares. Prudential holds 0.09% or 709,473 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 0.61% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 919,816 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 275,851 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 40,248 are held by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 3.55 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Motco invested in 0.01% or 786 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 74 shares. 20,083 were reported by Advisory Service Ltd. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hm Payson has 796 shares. 134,774 were accumulated by Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Limited. Westfield Com LP invested in 0.93% or 1.55M shares.

