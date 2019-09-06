As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Cut Position by $322,560; As Humana (HUM) Share Price Rose, Baldwin Brothers Trimmed Position by $661,010

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 4,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.88M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 2.68M shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR)

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 44,612 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87 million, down from 47,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.71. About 841,886 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 02/05/2018 – SPGR Lowers Humana Health Plans of PR Rtgs To ‘B-‘; On CW Neg; 23/04/2018 – Humana Doesn’t Anticipate Material Impact to 2018 Earnings From Transaction; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 15/03/2018 – Extendicare Announces March 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 19/04/2018 – Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS EGAN-JONES JOINS ISS IN RECOMMENDING KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $644.82M for 14.83 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual earnings per share reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.79M for 14.72 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

